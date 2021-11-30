- Legal experts warn that District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s decision to file looting charges against the Union Square suspects is a risky one. Boudin is charging the suspects with looting because Gov. Newsom’s COVID emergency order is still in effect, but since it’s now nearly two years old, that argument may not hold water. [Chronicle]
- The CDC expanded its surveillance for the Omicron variant on Tuesday to SFO and three other U.S. airports. At SFO, JFK, and the Newark and Atlanta airports, the CDC will test at “specific international arrivals” for the Omicron variant. [KPIX]
- In the ongoing Berkeley falcon soap opera, the injured male Grinnell has returned, but the female Annie is kicking the tires on both of her prospective mates. Annie was spotted on Thanksgiving painting up with the unnamed rival male falcon who kicked Grinnell’s ass, but she’s also been seen voca;lizingandf flying with her longtime mate Grinnell. [Berkeleyside]
- The SF Conservatory of Music is being sued for $15.7 million in unpaid bills by Pasadena contractor Charles Pankow Builders. [SF Business Times]
- The white Acura that police say is linked to the killing of the KRON-4 security guard was also connected to a robbery in the Presidio on Nov. 22, according to authorities. [KRON-4]
- A quirky Sunset house that has been transformed into a replica of the Starship Enterprise is running a GoFundMe to avoid a potential eviction. [SF Richmond Review]
Image: Giorgio Trovato via Unsplash