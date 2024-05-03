The Slanted Door is no more (at the Ferry Building at least), Go Duck Yourself is open for dining in Bernal Heights, and a new "beach bistro" is coming to the Outer Sunset.

The big (bad) news on the food scene this week was that The Slanted Door will not be reopening in its Ferry Building space after all. We had grown suspicious over the last couple of years as the reopening date got pushed and pushed, and chef-owner Charles Phan announced Thursday that he has given up on the reopening, because construction costs for a renovation had gotten too high. Phan now operates locations of Slanted Door in San Ramon and Napa, as well as one in Beaune, France, and it's not clear whether he will try elsewhere in SF at some point.

In better news, Café Jacqueline is back open in North Beach, with the legendary soufflés once again being whisked up by chef-owner Jacqueline Margulis. Margulis was laid up with a broken arm in March, but she seems to have made a swift recovery and has returned to her tiny kitchen at 1454 Grant Avenue. The place still has no website and is not on OpenTable — call 415-981-5565 for reservations.

Go Duck Yourself (439 Cortland Avenue), the casual offshoot of famed Cantonese roast duck purveyor Hing Lung, has just opened up for onsite dining, after a month being open in Bermal Heights for takeout only. Hing Lung, meanwhile, is closed in Chinatown as the owners are moving the business to the Tenderloin.

The owners of Bouche near Union Square are opening a "beach bistro" in the Outer Sunset, and it's called Galinette. They are taking over the former Hotline space at 3560 Taraval Street, which is two blocks from Ocean Beach and has been a venue for rotating pop-ups since Hotline closed in 2022. The center of the menu, as Eater reports, will be bourride, a rustic fish stew that is sort of like a poor man's boulliabaisse, and the rest of the menu will change with the seasons. Look for Galinette to debut sometime this summer.

It's still in the permitting stages, but a new nightclub/Caribbean restaurant called Dante's Inferno is looking to move in to the former Destino space on Upper Market (Mint Hill). It's a project of former video game designer Dante Buckley, who has Jamaican roots, and Buckley hopes to bring some island flavor to both the cocktail menu and the kitchen. He's aiming for an opening in the first half of 2025.

A tonkatsu (fried meat, schnitzel-style) specialty restaurant recently opened in SoMa, and it's called SHOWA Le Gourmet Tonkatsu. Tablehopper had the news of the opening at 1550 Howard Street (at 12th), and in addition to 30-day, dry-aged kurobuta pork and Ibérico pork, the restaurant will feature fresh fish flown in from Japan as well. See a sample menu here, which includes a five-course tasting that includes two katsu preparations.

And up in wine country, a new restaurant from a chef with Michelin cred, former Quince chef de cuisine Thomas Lents, is coming to St. Helena. It's called Violetto, and Lents's plan is to "weave northern Italy and southern France into refined dishes," per the Chronicle. The restaurant opens May 15, and will feature an a la carte menu in the lounge, and both a four- and seven-course tasting menu in the main dining room ($95 and $130, respectively).

Photo: The original Hung Ling location with Go Duck Yourself signage, via Yelp