- In the ‘Sternly worded letter’ department, the California Department of Housing and Community Development demanded an explanation within 30 days of why the supervisors rejected two housing projects totaling 800 units. The projects in question are the 27-story residential tower proposed at a SoMa parking lot and a Tenderloin group housing project. But the explanation has to come from the Planning Department, which approved both, so it’s hard to see how this changes anything. [Chronicle]
- SFO food workers will be protesting Wednesday at SFO on one of the busiest travel days of the year, over lack of health care and their risk of COVID exposure. The Unite Here 2 union estimates that 200 workers will be demonstrating, but SFO feels the demonstration permit is structured to minimize disruption to travelers. [SFBay.Ca]
- SFPD will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday to discuss last week’s police shooting at a residential hotel. The town hall will be on the SFGovTV Youtube page and on Facebook Live from 3-5 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving, which seems an excellent time to dump unflattering news. [Chronicle]
- An SF jury has found 81-year-old Damien Alvarez not guilty of attempted murder of his ex-wife, believing that the ex-wife was the aggressor in a struggle involving a knife. [KPIX]
- An update to our story this morning of three men being arrested for the shooting and attempted robbery of a former Oakland police captain, two have been charged with the murder of one of their accomplices and the robbery of the captain. [KRON-4]
- Bay Area restaurants are flocking to TikTok in hopes of creating viral videos that bring in zillions of new customers, after the Taiwanese dumpling chain Din Tai Fung did just that. [Eater SF]
Image: David Barajas via Unsplash