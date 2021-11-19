There was heavy police activity Friday morning on the 900 block of Folsom Street, after an officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife inside an SRO.

A Friday morning skirmish resulted in a San Francisco police officer shooting and killing an unnamed man Friday morning shortly after 8 a.m. KGO reports that “A San Francisco police officer shot and killed a man at a residential hotel who was armed with a knife this morning,” and police are still on the scene.

Given the description of the block and scene, the residential hotel is likely the CW Hotel at 917 Folsom Street.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️



Please avoid the area of 5th/Folsom due to POLICE ACTIVITY.



We will release updates on this thread as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ymSV3h7OPG — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 19, 2021



The above warning to avoid the area still applies as of noon Friday. According to NBC Bay Area, SFPD officers “were dispatched around 8:05 a.m. Friday,” and reportedly found the man wielding a knife inside the building. The station reports that “authorities said because ‘officers felt the need,’ police fired their guns and hit the man.” That unnamed individual died later Friday morning while hospitalized.

On the corner of 5th & Folsom in #SanFrancisco where there is a large police presence. Hearing reports of an officer involved shooting of some kind. Talking to @SFPD soon and will have more details. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/PbM1d30aGa — Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) November 19, 2021

The SFPD just released a full statement: “This morning at approximately 8:05 a.m., San Francisco police officers responded to the 900 block of Folsom Street regarding a person with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a male suspect inside of a residential building. During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers rendered aid to the male and summoned medics to the scene. Medics transported the male to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Man w/knife dies after being shot by police near 5th & Folsom, per @SFPD. @SFDAOffice @chesaboudin will also investigate use of deadly force pic.twitter.com/HuljpMRf9C — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 19, 2021



Ominously, KTVU’s Henry Lee notes in the above tweet that the district attorney’s office “will also investigate use of deadly force.” So you may hear a whole lot more about this police shooting in the weeks and months to come.

According to NBC Bay Area, “Police said there will be a community forum to discuss the shooting in 10 days.”

