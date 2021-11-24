- As a reminder that the drought has not ended, San Francisco has declared a water emergency — months after other Bay Area counties did so. SF's water reserves are still robust, but the SF Public Utilities Commission voted Tuesday to make the declaration and ask SF residents to cut water use by 5%. [Chronicle]
- CNN just covered the wave of smash-and-grab retail burglaries happening here and elsewhere around the country, including incidents recently in LA and Chicago. The trend is being driven in part by the availability of many online options for reselling luxury goods. [CNN]
- BART trains now have new air filters that will reportedly help stem the spread of COVID-19 as cars get more crowded. [KRON4]
- A local crab fisherman talks about how the delays for the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season impact his income before the holidays. [ABC 7]
- A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times and injured in West Oakland Tuesday night. [East Bay Times]
- SF Supervisor Gordon Mar is pushing for compromise in a battle over a development plan for the San Francisco Police Credit Union property at 2550 Irving Street, with residents now agreeing to a five-story building with 80 low-income units, but they're fighting a plan for 98 units. [Chronicle]
- The SF SPCA/Macy’s holiday windows were unveiled on Tuesday. [Hoodline]
- This is an utterly mesmerizing video of the process of bowling balls getting made at a factory in Korea. [Laughing Squid]
Photo courtesy of BART