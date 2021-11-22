The San Francisco Turkey Giveaway is handing out free turkeys to gobble up for the 15th year in a row, this year with 5,500 birds being given out for Thanksgiving.

Let’s talk turkey. An estimated 25% of San Franciscans don't have enough to eat, according to the Department of Public Health's Food Security Task Force. We hope to not have that happen on Thanksgiving, which is why the Examiner reports that for the 15th consecutive year, the city is distributing thousands of free turkeys. According to a release from the mayor’s office, the 2021 Turkey Giveaway will hand out “more than 5,500 turkeys.”

Thanks to Oakland Mayor @libbyschaaf and San Jose Mayor @samliccardo for joining us today for the 13th annual Turkey Giveaway! This year, we gave away over 5,200 turkeys to families across San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/tyyNSQZ7VX — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 27, 2019



“With one in four San Franciscans at risk of food insecurity, we know that our communities greatly depend on programs like this to help make ends meet, especially during the holiday season,” Breed said in the release. “I am grateful to all of the city departments and community partners that work hard to help all San Franciscans, especially our families, seniors, and vulnerable communities, put food on the table and, more importantly, find hope and joy during the holidays.”

…the Mayor’s Office works with the San Francisco Housing Authority & the @SFHumanServices

-which oversees the City’s food security programs-to distribute 1000s of turkeys to various sites, w/ a focus on families & individuals in underserved communities.https://t.co/iOMuRQWBAB pic.twitter.com/nTeuZE9tun — SF Human Rights (@SFHumanRights) November 19, 2021



According to the release, the turkey drops started Friday at Bernal Dwellings Apartments. To be a free turkey recipient, you probably have to already be receiving some sort of services form either the San Francisco Housing Authority or the San Francisco Human Services Agency, the two agencies handling turkey distribution.

And they’re handing out more than just turkeys. According to the release, “the Housing Authority provides hundreds of food baskets with dry goods for holiday meals to families and individuals living in various housing sites.”

Seems like they’re pretty good turkeys, too, as according to the mayor’s office, they were donated by organizations that include Whole Foods and the California Poultry Association.

