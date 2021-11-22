- Oakland police are investigating a robbery early Monday in which suspects shot at arriving officers. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard near 82nd Avenue, and no injuries were reported. [ABC 7]
- In the Bay Area-wide organized smash-and-grab swarm, which also hit a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek on Saturday, a group of thieves used hammers to target jewelry cases at a mall in Hayward on Sunday night, and they hit the Macy's store there too. [NBC Bay Area]
- A body found dead in a backyard in Bay Point on Saturday is believed to be that of a missing 87-year-old woman with dementia who wandered off from her home last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Here we go again: Three racehorse deaths have been reported in one week at Golden Gate Fields. [Bay City News]
- A suspected looter was shot and injured by security guards at an East Oakland marijuana dispensary early Sunday. [East Bay Times]
- Five people are dead and over 40 were injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade in Wisconsin on Sunday, and police believe the suspect was fleeing another scene, possibly a knife fight, at the time. [CBS News]
- One person was killed in a rollover crash late Sunday on I-280 southbound near the Serramonte Blvd. off-ramp. [Bay City News]
- SF Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen proposed an offer last week to forgive a $26.6 million loan that the city made to the school district, on condition of the district's budget getting under control. [Chronicle]
- Around 50,000 people traveled through SFO on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, which marks a 60% drop from pre-pandemic travel but is obviously a lot more than last year. [KRON4]
- Due to the ongoing presence of high numbers of whales, the Dungeness crab fishing season for the Bay Area down to Monterey is delayed until at least Dec. 15, but fishing can start north of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line and off the Oregon coast on Dec. 1. [SFGate]
