- CVS now says it is closing 900 stores nationwide over the next three years, including 300 by spring. The closures of Walgreens locations have been making headlines locally, relating to rampant shoplifting, but maybe the economics of pharmacies having dozens of stores in every metro area aren't working out anymore. [KRON4]
- According to the Gas Buddy app and Twitter, the cheapest gas in the Bay Area is at the Safeway in Hercules and at a Valero in Redwood City. Also, if you have a Costco card, the Vallejo Costco has gas that's about 55 cents under the Bay Area average of $4.80, and there are lines. [SFGate]
- Oakland's chief of police is calling on the community to speak up and help homicide investigators, because the city has one of the lowest clearance rates for murder solving in the nation. [KRON4]
- California's MyTurn site for vaccine scheduling is apparently updated now so it doesn't ask all those eligibility questions for boosters. [Chronicle]
- An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 15-year-old Vallejo girl who was reportedly abducted from a gas station in Santa Rosa by "several men." [KTVU / ABC 7]
- The Sherman Elementary School community in SF's Cow Hollow neighborhood held a vigil Wednesday to remember 30-year-old paraeducator Andrew Zieman, who was killed in a pedestrian collision last week near the school. [KRON4]
- Olympic gold medalist, two-time world champion skater Kristi Yamaguchi, who lives in the East Bay, joined San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson to celebrate the grand opening of the Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon on Monday evening. [East Bay Times]
