- Record fentanyl and opioid overdoses aren’t just a San Francisco thing, as the CDC reports the U.S. saw more than 100,000 drug overdoses in a year. The largest ever number of U.S. drug overdoses in a 12-month span represents a 28.5% increase over the previous year, and the number of overdose deaths has doubled over the last five years. [KRON-4]
- District attorney Chesa Boudin has charged a woman with 128 counts of petty theft and grand theft for allegedly stealing $40,000 of merchandise from the Stonestown Target over a one-year span. The woman allegedly just took the items to the self-checkout, paid one dollar, and just walked off with the rest of the stuff. [Chronicle]
- The local LGBTQ community is none too pleased that conversion therapy megadonor Chick-fil-A will open a new store Thursday at the Serramonte Center, just two miles south of San Francisco. [Bay Area Reporter]
- Cash-strapped SFUSD just got some magnificent news, as the state Supreme Court handed them $150 million in frozen Prop. G funds whose disbursement has been disputed in court. [Examiner]
- Your San Francisco Giants have retained the services of “Captain” Brandon Belt for at least one more year on an $18.4 million qualifying offer. Let’s go Brandon! [ESPN]
- Metallica announced that their 40th birthday shows next month at the Chase Center will now be a “San Francisco takeover” with additional performances and events spanning the four days of December 16-19, including a Metallica film festival at the Kabuki. [Loudwire]
Image: Jay Barmann, SFist