- Three-year-old Leo Norvell was found by Hayward police Saturday morning. The young Sacramento boy was successfully located by the Hayward Police Department earlier today, lifting the Amber Alert that was put into effect in Alameda and Contra Costa counties; police say the child was taken after a double shooting in Sacramento Friday afternoon, which has now led to the arrest of 30-year-old Joshua Yago, who's a suspect in Norvell's abduction. [ABC7]
- The Bay Area fog is particularly thick this morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Bay Area until 11 a.m. today after reports that visibility in some areas dropped to 1/16th of a mile; 1/8th of a mile of visibility was reported in San Jose and Oakland [KPIX]
- Don't forget that El Rio is celebrating its 43rd birthday later tonight with a big party (with free food and free merchandise). [Hoodline]
- The Cesar Chavez and Mission Street Walgreens is expected to close next week — and most of the store's products are discounted 90% off. [Hoodline]
- The federal government now says that California is ineligible for roughly $12B in public transit funding because of a dispute over changes to the state's public pension law that the U.S. Department of Labor recently has determined were improper. [Chronicle]
- Almost 100,000 pounds of chicken patty products — some of which were sold at Trader Joe’s — have been recalled across the country due to the possible presence of bone fragments. [KRON4]
- Here's your East Bay rundown on where to find secure one (or more) fantastic pies before Thanksgiving day. [Oaklandside]
- About 200 nations represented at the COP26 — the UN Climate Summit — are poised to adopt compromises to curb climate change this weekend, helping the planet steer clear of a 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warming since pre-industrial times to mitigate the worst of the climate crisis' consequences. [Associated Press]
Photo: Courtesy of DianeBentleyRaymond