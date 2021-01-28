- A 33-year-old San Francisco man was sentenced to six months in prison this week after admitting to embezzling $5 million in cash and cryptocurrency from clients. Jerry Ji Guo worked as a cryptocurrency consultant, and was arrested in 2018 for bilking clients out of millions of dollars. [Bay City News]
- A lawsuit filed in Northern California contends that what Subway is passing off as tuna salad contains some other, non-fish substance that is masquerading as fish. The suit does not say what substances was detected, and Subway insists that it uses only wild-caught, flake tuna, but plaintiffs say they tested multiple samples from Bay Area Subway restaurants. [Washington Post / Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom's $2 billion proposal for bringing students back to the classroom has stalled in Sacramento, with lawmakers questioning if it is even feasible. [Chronicle]
- State lawmakers are extending the eviction moratorium through June. [KTVU]
- Great Tan, a tanning salon with locations in the Castro and the Marina, announced it is closing after 28 years because pandemic closures have rendered the business broke. [ABC 7]
- A drone video shows a significant amount of snowfall in Healdsburg, in the burn scar area from the Walbridge Fire last summer. [ABC 7]
- The new CDC director does not recommend N95 masks for the general publich because, she says, their restrictiveness may discourage people from wearing masks at all. [ABC 7]
- No surprise: The Trump Hotel in Washington D.C. is a ghost town these days. [New York Times]
