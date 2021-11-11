- Students at SF's Lowell High School staged a walkout today to protest the school's handling of sexual harassment and assault cases. The students say that the school needs to revisit cases from the summer and last year. [KRON4]
- Now you can be an icon at 25! The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) just awarded Oakland native Zendaya with its Fashion Icon award, and she's now the youngest-ever recipient coming after the likes of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed just announced the appointment of former supervisor Katy Tang to head the city's Office of Small Business. Tang has lately served as director of public and governmental affairs at the city’s Department of Public Health, and she's replacing Newsom appointee Regina Dick-Endrizzi, who is retiring. [Examiner]
- Mayor Breed and the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday proposed two mid-year budget supplements, one of $6.9 million to cover the costs of three upcoming, unexpected elections, including the recalls of the SF school board and the district attorney; and another of $2.5 million to hire more emergency service workers. [Examiner]
- This La Nina is potentially going to last through the spring, says NOAA, which could spell disaster for the drought in the Southwest. [KRON4]
- South San Francisco's guaranteed income pilot program has expanded to serve 160 low-income households, giving them $500 per month. [Bay City News]
- A federal appeals court has issued a brief hold, until a hearing on November 30, on the National Archives release of White House documents relating to January 6th. [New York Times]
- The Ivy Getty Wedding earned the city $102,500 in City Hall rental fees and ancillary costs like security provided by the Sheriff's Department. [Chronicle]
Photo: Gordon Mak