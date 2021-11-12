- Another stray bullet in East Oakland has seriously injured a person. A security equipment installer was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet on Thursday afternoon on the 2800 block of 76th Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- Two Sacramento women were arrested in connection with shooting a 17-year-old boy in the leg after inviting him into their car for paid sex in San Rafael. The boy willingly got in the car Tuesday and the three drove to a parking lot, after which the boy said an "argument" occurred, one of the women pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. [KRON4]
- Family and friends are mourning the death of 30-year-old Andrew Zieman, a paraeducator at Sherman Elementary School in the Cow Hollow, who was struck and killed by a vehicle just steps from the school on Wednesday morning. [KTVU]
- More on the Cal football COVID situation: The athletic program was just following CDC guidelines, but experts disagree about whether to call it an "outbreak" and whether asymptomatic players needed to be tested. [Chronicle]
- Johnson & Johnson just announced it's splitting into two companies, separating out its prescription drug business from the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine. [Associated Press]
- Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, the only one of seven Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment who is facing reelection in 2022, has officially announced her run for reelection. [New York Times]
- Adele's 'One Night Only' TV special, coinciding with the release of her new album, is on Sunday. [People]
