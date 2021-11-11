Police say there could be more victims of this 42-year-old suspect accused of 10 felony counts of sex crimes against a juvenile, after telling the girl he was a “spiritual healer.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s offices is charging a San Jose man with 10 counts of sex with a minor, and saying these occurred between October 2020 and August of this year. And according to the Chronicle, “he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while posing as a ‘spiritual leader’” and healer.

The accused is 42-year-old Jorge Luis Navarette, who NBC Bay Area reports was arrested and booked on October 26 “on suspicion of multiple sex crimes involving a child while acting as a spiritual healer.”

Among Navarette’s charges are rape by force, penetration with a foreign object, and lewd acts with a minor.

And there could be other minors who are also victims. In this case, the victim’s father came forward to police within the last couple of weeks. The San Jose PD does suspect that Navarette may have other victims they don't yet know about.

Anyone with information about Navarette or this case is asked to contact the San Jose police sexual assault investigation unit at (408) 277-4102.



Image: San Jose Police Department