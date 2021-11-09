- DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) has closed on Powell Street, marking another big closure for SF's Union Square. The company had announced in March it would be closing 24 stores this year where leases were up. [Chronicle]
- Mayor London Breed officially spoke out about the school board recall on Tuesday, saying she supports recalling all three members whose recall will be on a February ballot. "Sadly, our school board’s priorities have often been severely misplaced," Breed said, adding, "Our kids must come first." [Chronicle]
- Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says she fears the metaverse, and she rightly points out that in Snow Crash, the movie in which the term was coined, the metaverse was a place people where escaped to numb themselves from their horrible existences. Also, she accused Zuckerberg of trying to distract everyone with this Meta business. [Associated Press]
- Facebook is again saying it will remove various ad targeting options to avoid abuses by advertisers that are racist or otherwise problematic. [New York Times]
- The effort to recall Chesa Boudin as SF DA has been officially certified for the June 7, 2022 ballot. [KTVU]
- California is set to received $45.5 billion out of the infrastructure bill, which is the largest share of any state, but on a per-capita basis it's the smallest share of any state. [Examiner]
- The City of Vallejo announced today that all city council and commission meetings will resume in person starting next week. [CBS SF]
- A major injury crash in Pacifica shut down Highway 1 in both directions today. [KRON4]
- Pfizer is seeking FDA approval for boosters for all adults, and they will likely receive it soon. [Associated Press]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images