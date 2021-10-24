San Francisco is getting bombarded by record-breaking amounts of rain — which has caused a slew of infrastructural headaches, to say the least.

Over two inches of rain has already fallen in San Francisco... with more to come. To give that amount some context: More precipitation has fallen in San Francisco over the past 24 hours than what the city normally receives from May to October. This sudden deluge of much-needed rain, however, has made for some less-than-safe situations.

Downtown San Francisco has only seen ~8 days with >3 inches of rain since 1921. 🌁🌧️



It's 3pm and we're past >2 inches. Will this be a day for the record books?? #cawx pic.twitter.com/njaQfVEqHz — Geert Barentsen (@GeertHub) October 24, 2021

Case in point: A 100-foot tree collapsed on the 2176-2178 block of 9th Avenue, prompting nearby residents to evacuate their homes. Along Ocean Beach, another tree collapse caused sections of the Great Highway to temporarily close to traffic Sunday after fallen tree debris blocked the roadway; KRON4 reported earlier today that an area between Lisbon Street and Italy Avenue in Excelsior District had electrical wires down.

Stow Lake Drive is temporarily closed due to a fallen tree. pic.twitter.com/FI8akiNGUr — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department (@RecParkSF) October 24, 2021

Per NBC Bay Area, a massive amount of scaffolding over in SoMa was reported down on Natoma Street and Ninth Street; fire officials believe it was a consequence of strong winds in the area, and no injuries have been reported. If you were unfortunate enough to find yourself in slow-moving traffic on the Bay Bridge today, it was probably because two tractor trucks overturned — and blocked cars from driving in the far left-hand lane.

PSA: Mission between Cesar Chavez & Precita is closed both directions because of this fallen tree on the bus lines. pic.twitter.com/j3e71AK0jz — Nato Green (@natogreen) October 24, 2021

But those were far from isolated incidents of weather-caused damage. All across San Francisco, Citizen App users reported everything from large tree branches falling atop of trucks; large puddles growing into small lakes — before completely engulfing driveways and sidewalks. Those living on the crest of hills could breathe a bit easier than residents residing on the base of them, prompting many to take advantage of the fact that SF Public Works is offering free sandbags to thwart flooding.

(My rain-soaked run around the TenderNob revealed the usual casualties of rainfall in San Francisco: turned over waste bins spilling their contents into the street, the trash left to sit and soak and float. But in a particular 2021 trope, scenes of abandoned face masks sponging up the rainwater were unique reminders of this current moment in time. Neon signs in my neighborhood that routinely go blank at the slightest hint of rain were expectedly colorless today, as well.)

Stay safe, San Francisco. The rain's only expected to get worse tonight, before lifting up considerably Monday afternoon. Don't test Mother Nature today; revisit your favorite nostalgic rainy day music, instead.

Related: Flash Flood Watch Issued for Wildfire Burn Scar Areas Around Bay Area

Image: A tree falling into Stow Lake amid record rainfall in San Francisco, causing Stern Grove, including Pine Lake Park, and all golf courses to close amid high winds and rainy conditions. (Photo: Courtesy of Twitter via @RecParkSF)