A flash flood watch has gone out for Sunday for burn scar areas in the North, South, and East Bay, with heavy rainfall expected and the possibility of mudslides and floods where things burned in 2020.

We haven't had a Level 3 storm since January, and there haven't been a ton of big rainstorms since last year's catastrophic, lightning-caused wildfires around the Bay. And atmospheric river is headed to California on Sunday, and the National Weather Service is warning about floods and potentially dangerous conditions, particularly in burn scar areas from the LNU and CZU Complex fires.

"Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations," the NWS writes on Twitter.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the Bay Area Sunday and Sunday night with special emphasis on the 2020 Burn Areas. Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations. #cawx #AtmoshpericRiver pic.twitter.com/mRypYKbzM9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

The North Bay is being told to brace for potential flash floods from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. In the Santa Cruz Mountains, where the CZU Complex fires burned, the flood watch is for 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The weather service's Weather Prediction Center has also included parts of the Bay Area in its Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Saturday and Sunday, with the greatest amount of risk of excessive rains coming on Sunday.

Some parts of northern Sonoma County are also at slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday.

Portions of the Bay Area have been included in @NWSWPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook for Saturday and Sunday. #cawx #AtmoshpericRiver pic.twitter.com/cA8igTbiNL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

Photo: Kelly Sikema