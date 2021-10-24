- The merging of this weekend's "atmospheric river" with a newly introduced "bomb cyclone" is set to make record rainfalls throughout the Bay Area today. Here's your reminder, too, that there's a Wind Advisory currently in place for the entire Bay Area; certain parts of the region, including North Bay and South Bay, are also under a Flash Flood Warning, as well. [Sacramento Bee]
- Evacuation orders have been given for parts of San Mateo County. With expected torrential downpours, the precautionary warnings were upgraded to orders Sunday for various parts of the county; Half Moon Bay High School, located at 1 Lewis Foster Drive, is open as a temporary evacuation shelter. [KRON4]
- The Oakland Zoo unexpectedly closed today, due to today's potentially dangerous weather. [ABC7]
- Oh... and the Alameda County Fair — having just opened Friday after a being put on pause this summer — has also shuttered for Sunday, as well. [Patch]
- A new mixed-use development in San Jose could house a 3.5-acre park, 165,000 square feet of commercial real estate, and around 1,000 housing units. [Hoodline]
- Given how everyone's cooped up inside today, it's hard to believe that just a week ago, Phoenix Day brought out tens of thousands of attendees to celebrate SF's slow streets. [Mission Local]
- Vaccine inequalities between countries and continents continue to grow, which has led South Africa to begin reverse engineering already-circulating COVID-19 vaccines in an attempt to make their own for use across Africa. [Associated Press]
- Amid Facebook's rebranding push, employee testimonies are coming through the cracks — including some that hold the social media giant accountable for allowing misleading information around COVID-19 and allegedly downplaying its role in circulating election conspiracies. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography