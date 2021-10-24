A huge landslide in the Feather River Canyon, between Jarbo Gap and Greenville Wye, has caused CHP to close Highway 70 at Deadwood Road. And judging by the size of the landslide, it's likely not to reopen anytime soon.

Just two days ago, this exact stretch of highway was closed due to slick road surfaces and rubble falling onto the pavement below. Though this section was later reopened after road conditions improved and the debris was cleared, it would prove not to last all that long.

Now, after a massive landslide Sunday brought extensive amounts of organic material down onto Highway 70, it's again closed — probably for a while, too.

Landslide on Hwy 70 near Tobin, Ca has the highway shutdown and will likely be for a long duration. #CAwx #wxtwitter #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/MlBVa19Dyl — WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) October 24, 2021

In a report by Active NorCal, cinematographer and photojournalist Brandon Clement captured drone footage showing the extent of the damage. (Clement’s aerial perspective of the damage offers a similar aerial perspective to that given by drone footage shot earlier this year showing just how bad January's washout near Big Sur was.)

The footage shows a collection of large rocks consuming the road, with a few falling trees are scattered along the perimeter of the landslide. CHP has warned that nearby residents should expect lengthy delays as workers attempt to clean up the landslide during these less-than-ideal conditions.

You can watch Clement's nearly minute-long video survey of the landslide, below:

At least 175,000 homes and businesses were without electricity throughout the state amid this weekend's record-breaking rain; the majority of those outages affected PG&E account holders in Sonoma, Marin, Butte, and San Mateo counties.

