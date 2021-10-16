- The Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD) is canceling bus service for its elementary schools next week after staff members were exposed to COVID-19. The buses that would normally shuttle BUSD elementary students to and from school won't operate from October 18 through October 21 after the staff was reportedly exposed to the coronavirus; it's unclear if any drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, but the busses are expected to be back up and running by Friday, October 22. [KTVU]
- There was a small, preliminary earthquake that struck about 10 miles north of Cloverdale yesterday afternoon. It registered around 3.4-magnitude on the Richter scale and no damages were reported — though light shaking could be felt all the way in Healdsburg. [USGS]
- One of the major obstacles getting in the way of keeping SF's streets (and sidewalks) clean is that while there are enough resources to go around, the way they're disrupted and managed is far from ideal. [SF Examiner]
- Say it ain't so: Daddy's Barbershop in the Castro is closing after 14 years, citing financial hardships spurred by the pandemic. [Hoodline]
- Though vaccine mandates are widely believed to be necessary edicts in order to control pandemics, there's growing push back from BART employees after the rapid transit agency decided all its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. [ABC7]
- A police investigation is underway in Milpitas after a shooting injured a man near the Milpitas Square shopping center on McCarthy Boulevard and Bellew Drive Friday afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
- TL;DR: In order to stop the next pandemic, wildlife trafficking must be brought to a standstill... or at least greatly reduced, particularly around animals known to harbor communicable zoonotic diseases, like Asian palm civets and exotic birds. [Mongabay]
- It's been around four years since the #MeToo movement went mainstream — so how has it impacted culture, thus far? [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/Garrett Aitken