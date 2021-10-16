On Friday, a prescribed burn on private property managed to escape control lines and began spreading at an alarming rate in southeastern Santa Cruz County, prompting 270 residents to be evacuated; it's now burned at least 83 acres and is 25% contained.

In a report from SFGate, CAL FIRE crews have "made significant progress overnight" on the 83-acre wildfire that broke out from a prescribed burn in Santa Cruz County, which later triggered evacuations. But containment of the blaze has now jumped considerably — from 10% Friday evening to 25% this afternoon — CAL FIRE officials are hopeful the wildfire will be fully contained shortly.

Update: #EstradaFire Crews are making good progress and containment has increased to 25%. We ask the public to avoid the fire area and the roads leading to the fire area to allow for residents to travel home and for firefighting apparatus to continue to work on the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

"Estrada Fire Crews are making good progress and containment has increased to 25%," a tweet read from the government agency Saturday afternoon. "We ask the public to avoid the fire area and the roads leading to the fire area to allow for residents to travel home and for firefighting apparatus to continue to work on the fire."

Per SFGate, CAL FIRE the wildfire began when winds picked up Friday afternoon, helping the fire jump the containment lines that were laid for the 20-acre prescribed burn, which began on Friday morning, at Estrada Ranch — a privately owned property in the mountains near Corralitos. Initial estimates had the total acreage of the Estrada Fire at around 150 acres, but that figure was brought down to 83 acres Saturday morning.

The Estrada Ranch Prescribed Burn 🔥 is underway in @sccounty. Smoke may be visible around the Watsonville area for a few days. pic.twitter.com/Sw5iJSUOOI — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 15, 2021

No further evacuations are expected to be made by Santa Cruz County in relation to the fire; any placed evacuation warnings or orders are expected to be either lifted or reduced by the end of Saturday.

You can visit CAL FIRE's incident report on the blaze for more information on the Estrada Fire.

