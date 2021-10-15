- The body belonging to a 28-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Clear Lake has been found. Dylan Flanagan was reported missing last Sunday after he didn't return from kayaking on the lake and his phone calls went straight to voicemail; Flanagan's body was retrieved by CAL FIRE workers around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, along the shoreline near Olsen Road; an autopsy is scheduled for next week. [Mercury News]
- There's a 40-acre fire currently burning in Santa Cruz. Evacuations are currently underway in the Pajaro area and multiple fire crews are on-site to contend with the fire. [ABC7]
- A cold front is expected to enter into the SF Bay Area Sunday, potentially bringing with it light rainfall to North Bay, before spreading through the rest of the region. [KRON4]
- ICYMI: Questlove is coming to the Castro in November for a screening of ‘Summer of Soul.' [Hoodline]
- Even though Oakland's Autumn Lights Festival is already sold out, you can still appreciate the dazzling display of LEDs through pictures (and words). [Oaklandside]
- It's hard to not see these essentially glorified tater tots on an upscale menu in San Francisco — but are they really worth all the hype? [Eater SF]
- The FDA unanimously recommended that recipients of the J&J vaccine receive a supplemental shot from either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster, which will help raise immunity against COVID-19 and the risk of becoming hospitalized from the disease. [New York Times]
