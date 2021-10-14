A woman was killed early Thursday morning when she was struck by an SUV in the Civic Center area, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The incident happened around 1:05 a.m. in the area of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, as Bay City News reports. The victim, only identified so far as a woman in her 30s, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, and she died there.

It's not clear which street the woman may have been crossing at the time.

San Francisco police have only identified the suspect vehicle as an SUV, and they have not said whether they have any other identifying information about the driver or the vehicle, or if there were any witnesses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD’s tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo: Getty Images