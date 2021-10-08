If you're not working or can take a break, you may want to head over to Crissy Field or another spot with a good vantage point on the Golden Gate as today's the day for the Parade of Ships.

A highlight of every Fleet Week, the Parade of Ships brings historic and active military vessels into San Francisco Bay, under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The "parade" starts at 11:00 a.m., and it features several military ships that have already been docked this week along the SF waterfront: the USS Monsoor and the USS Shoup have been docked at Pier 35 and open for tours, and the USS Rushmore is at Piers 30/32. The USS John S. McCain is also part of the parade, but it is not open to the public.

"We love showing off our ship, we are all proud of it," said Ensign Scarlett Siemans aboard the USS Shoup, speaking to ABC 7 earlier this week.

Also participating is a Canadian ship, the HMCS Vancouver, which was first launched in 1989.

This is the first Fleet Week in SF and first ship parade in two years.

The first ship passes under the Golden Gate Bridge at 11 a.m., but you can also see the parade as far down as the Ferry Building.

The San Francisco Fire Department will be leading the parade with a fire boat that will be shooting off a fountain of water.

Top image: Photo by Sandra Gomes/U.S. Navy via Getty Images