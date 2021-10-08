- Thursday was just for practice, and Friday is the first of three days of the Blue Angels roaring over the city, starting at 10 a.m. The air show, which marks the Blue Angels' 75th anniversary, is centered between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, and goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It's the only air show in the country to feature a commercial jetliner (one of United's Boeing 777s) doing a choreographed number. [SFist]
- While it will take months to fully assess the damage and the health of trees, wildfires likely have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, in a repeat of last year. Firefighters are still battling the KNP Complex fires in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, and four people were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them. [Associated Press]
- Police activity shut down the Civic Center BART station early Friday morning for reasons unknown, and the station reopened and trains resumed stopping there at 7 a.m. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle asks "Is California's wildfire season already winding down?" and that's just clickbait because the article says no, it's never over 'til it's over, and it's still early October. [Chronicle]
- A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as gusty wind conditions are again expected in the East Bay and North Bay hills. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco will be welcoming its first cruise ship to dock since the pandemic began, the Majestic Princess, on Monday, and a couple thousand passengers will be allowed to get off and tour the city. [Chronicle]
- The 15-year-old girl killed in a road-rage incident in Oakland on Wednesday night has been identified as Shamara Young. [KTVU]
- The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two journalists this year, Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, who were both credited with fighting for freedom of expression. [Associated Press]
- Fox News is doing its best to scare parents because Halloween is approaching, talking about a completely unrelated story of police discovering a bag of ecstasy pills with frog's heads on them that look like candy so MAKE SURE YOUR KIDS DON'T ACCIDENTALLY TAKE ECSTASY. [Fox News]
Top image: The Blue Angels aerobatic flight team performs during Fleet Week on October 7, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images)