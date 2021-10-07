Tickets go on sale next week for Cornucopia, Bjork’s elaborate stage show featuring an Icelandic choir, a flute ensemble, and projections of Greta Thunberg.

We have not seen our Icelandic icon Bjork here in the Bay Area since back in 2013, when she brought her Tesla coil musical revue Bibliophilia to Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion. But Bjork is back, baby! Or at least, she will be in February, as San Francisco and Los Angeles are the only U.S. cities to which she will bring her Cornucopia tour in early 2022, a theatrical reworking of her 2017 album Utopia, which has only ever been performed in eight shows back in 2019 before COVID-19 cut the world tour plans short.

Bjork’s two San Francisco performances will be Saturday, February 5, and Tuesday, February 8 at the Chase Center. Bjork “explains” the concept in the tweet below.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 13. We would tell you how much they cost, but the Ticketmaster link does not disclose the tickets prices at this time.

To the degree to which we can explain a Bjork concept performance, it is likely to be along the lines of the video above of one the show’s tracks. The show is directed by Argentinian film director Lucrecia Martel, with costumes by French designer Olivier Rousteing and Dutch designer Iris van Herpen. The 2019 performance also opened with 20 minutes of Icelandic folk songs performed by a choir, her backup band was a seven-piece flute ensemble with a harp and percussion, and the encore was preceded by a projected speech from youngster climate activist Greta Thunberg. There are apparently a lot of visual projections.

Omg I forgot to post the best photo from the drag show the other night in Reykjavik! It’s me, Detox, and Björk! Also pictured is Björk’s sweet daughter Isadora as a drag king..... pic.twitter.com/xwOcHboMbc — Heklina (@Heklina) August 9, 2018

The 2019 reviews were quite good, but emphasized the she does not “play the hits” in this show. “Björk’s Cornucopia was billed as the Icelandic pop-iconoclast’s ‘most elaborate staged concert to date,’ and it would be a tough claim to refute,” Rolling Stone wrote. The magazine added that the show included “featured a spectacular surround-sound installation, a 52-member Icelandic choir that at one point swarmed through the audience, other-worldly costuming, and vivid staging, including a bounty of jaw-dropping, lushly layered video projections. If the show ever makes it to Denver, where psilocybin mushrooms were just decriminalized, its swirling phantasmagoria would surely find a receptive audience.”

If you’re a Bjorkaholic and just can’t wait until February, she’s also performing a series of livestreams starting Monday and continuing sporadically over the next month.



Image: Marcwncs via Wikimedia Commons