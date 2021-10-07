- A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday night in Oakland in what appears to have been a road rage incident. This was the city's 109th homicide of the year. [ABC 7]
- An Oakland hills resident was reportedly sexually assaulted during a home invasion around 4 a.m. Thursday. The intruder, who came in through a window, demanded money from two residents and sexually assaulted one of them before leaving. [East Bay Times]
- Bernal Heights is getting a female-focused cannabis dispensary called Mary Modern. The SF Planning Commission granted unanimous approval to the dispensary, which is the first in the neighborhood. [Hoodline]
- One person died in collision between a Sonoma County transit bus and a pickup truck outside of Korbel's tasting room near Guerneville Thursday afternoon. [Press Democrat]
- Elon Musk announced that Tesla's Palo Alto headquarters is moving to Austin, but the Fremont plant stays put and will expand. [CBS SF]
- The SF school board has voted to spend money it does not have to appeal a decision by a Superior Court judge over the covering of the mural deemed offensive at Washington High. [Chronicle]
- A new TikTok challenge has schoolkids trying to "slap a staff member on the backside," and the superintendent of SF schools says no such assaults will be tolerated, and could result in expulsion. [KTVU]
- Donald Trump is telling former aides to defy subpoenas from the congressional committee investigating January 6th. [New York Times]
Photo: Vlad Tchompalov