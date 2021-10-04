- There was much joking and foolery on Twitter today about the mass outages at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Twitter's official account tweeted "hello literally everyone," and CEO Jack Dorsey joked about buying the Facebook.com domain, which temporarily appeared up for grabs. [KRON4]
- A ship's anchor may be to blame for causing the crude oil spill off the SoCal coast. And this could be yet another side effect of the backlog of cargo ships at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. [Associated Press]
- Oakland's police chief gave a press conference Monday to discuss the fact that September was the city's most violent month of the year to date, with 17 lives lost to "senseless violence." [KRON4]
- There was a 3.8-magnitude earthquake at 4:08 p.m. Monday centered south of Salinas. [KRON4]
- San Francisco saw just over a third of normal precipitation in the "water year" that just ended on September 30, nine inches in total for 12 months. [Chronicle]
- The developer who bought Emeryville's Bay Street mall appears to want to build a new 48,000-square-foot grocery store there, as a way to revitalize the mall. [SF Business Times]
- New York Times tech reporter Kevin Roose suggests that the revelations in the internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen show the familiar symptoms of a company in decline — including paranoid executives, departures of top talent, and rash decisions. [New York Times]
- UC Berkeley announced Monday that all of its classes in 2022 will be in-person regardless of size. [CBS SF]
- The Chronicle has some archive photos from the Blue Angels' first flight over San Francisco during Fleet Week in 1950. [Chronicle]
