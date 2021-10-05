- The Whole Foods by Lake Merritt in Oakland was evacuated Monday night following a non-fatal shooting that occurred outside. Police responded to the area of Vernon Street outside the store's parking lots just before 9 p.m. and were searching for evidence; the victim's condition is not known. [East Bay Times]
- The Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, is testifying Tuesday before a Senate Commerce subcommittee on the topic of protecting kids online. Haugen went on 60 Minutes Sunday night to discuss the revelations from a trove of documents she copied before leaving her job at the company in May, some of which are about Instagram's negative effects on teen girls. [CNN]
- Monday's winning $699.8 million Powerball ticket was sold in Morro Bay, California. After going 40 drawings without a winner, this jackpot is a record, but the biggest-ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in 2016. [KTVU]
- SF General says it currently has 115 employees off the schedule who either have declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or who did not report their vaccination status by a September 30 deadline. [ABC 7]
- The family of Jonathan Cortez, the 30-year-old Oakland man who was shot and killed last month by an FBI agent during the course of an arrest, is seeking answers about his death. [CBS SF]
- Supply-chain delays have reached the Bay Area, particularly in the construction industry. [Chronicle]
- The city of Corte Madera in Marin is removing trees from city parks today that are dead or dying due to the drought. [ABC 7]
- The White House is going on the attack this week with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in its crosshairs, ratcheting up the rhetoric on the debt ceiling and Republicans' ridiculous hypocrisy on this issue. [Politico]
- A new Trump-supporting super PAC has formed called "Make America Great Again, Again!" in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Corey Lewandowski. [New York Times]
