- More light rain is projected to come our way again as early as Monday. While it remains unclear how strong this weather system will be, temperatures are likely to drop some five degrees Fahrenheit next week in many parts of the Bay Area — a welcomed change of pace from this week's unruly heat. [KRON4/Weather.com]
- Your reminder that the Folsom Street Fair (a.k.a "Megahood2021") is Sunday. After last year's largely virtual happening, this imminent Folsom Street Fair is going “back to [its] roots,” but don't forget to wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination; alcohol will not be sold on-site, so opt to frequent nearby watering holes. [Hoodline]
- Now after a year in business, it's without question that Matt Horn's foray into Oakland's barbeque scene has been a resounding success. [Oaklandside]
- The Animal Liberation March will start from Dolores Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, carrying on for two miles to call attention to the pandemic and the climate crisis — and how both are harmful for animals, which includes us humans. [Facebook]
- Even more evacuation orders for Shasta County are now underway amid the Fawn Fire growing virtually uncontrolled. [KPIX/CAL FIRE]
- The Fremont Festival of the Arts, which should've returned this weekend, was abruptly canceled due to COVID-19 concerns after weeks of rescheduling. [Hoodline]
- The autopsy of Michael K. Williams, who over the past nearly 20 years became an acting staple on HBO drama shows (streamed and otherwise), revealed that the beloved actor died of a suspected overdose. [CNN]
- This opinion piece by NYT's Jamelle Bouie expertly dissects the dangerous relationship between Trump's fear-mongering leadership style and his knack to both create and utilize a mob for his own misguided vendettas. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Sundry Photography