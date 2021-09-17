- SF Mayor London Breed was out partying with friends and listening to live music (maskless) at the Black Cat on Thursday night. The night included a surprise reunion of Oakland’s Raphael Saadiq and D’Wayne Wiggins, two of the three original members of the group Tony! Toni! Toné! [Chronicle]
- Maps and an interactive feature show how prescribed burns and fuel treatment projects over the years succeeded in redirecting the Caldor Fire and saving much of the community of Meyers. [Chronicle]
- The incident that snarled traffic on Highway 24 in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon was a road-rage shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m., and no one was injured. [Chronicle]
- The man who died Wednesday after his car plunged off a cliff at Devil's Slide on Highway 1 has been identified as 73-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Colonnese Jr. [NBC Bay Area]
- Contra Costa County is likely to become the first county in the Bay Area to require vaccines for all schoolkids 12 and up. [ABC 7]
- The VTA light rail will return to full service in San Jose this weekend for the first time since a mass shooting at one of its rail yards in May. [KRON4]
- Richmond Mayor Tom Butt says he won't seek another term when his current one ends in 2023. [Richmond Confidential]
- Not only did a lot of adults put on pounds last year, a new study found that the pandemic led to an "alarming" rise in obesity in kids. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jesse Gardner