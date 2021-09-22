- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved contracts for the SFMTA worth $200 million for new parking meters and 30 new Muni trains. Though the agency is still struggling financially, the contract for the trains with Siemens was nearing a deadline to exercise an option for additional trains. [Chronicle]
- A new reports finds that Southern California cities, especially, have failed to do any water conservation in the current drought. The report looked at water usage in July, after Governor Gavin Newsom asked cities to conserve usage by at least 15%, and while Healdsburg used about 50% less water than the previous July, places like L.A. and Riverside actually showed increases. [Chronicle]
- While the Oakland City Council has previously voted to "defund" the police, amid escalating street violence there has been pressure to re-fund the OPD. The council on Tuesday voted to approve a fifth police training academy, in addition to four already planned, to get more officers on the streets. [KTVU]
- San Francisco police on Monday arrested an alleged drug trafficker at a Pacific Heights apartment, seizing $47,000 and 2.4 kilos of meth and cocaine. [KRON4]
- Dreamforce has kicked off in SF with around 1,000 attendees, and multiple safety checks including vaccination checks and testing each attendee multiple times. [NBC Bay Area]
- Amazon just bought about 300 acres of land in east Pleasanton, in a quarry zone, likely for use as a new warehouse hub. [Mercury News]
- President Joe Biden is planning to sit down with groups of leaders from both chambers of Congress, meeting separately with Democrats and Republicans, to push for his economic agenda. [New York Times]
- Former President Trump is now suing his estranged niece Mary Trump over the disclosure of documents used in a 2018 New York Times story that exposed how patriarch Fred Trump had given his son $413 million over the years. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jordan Hopkins