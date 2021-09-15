Organizers of Outside Lands are doing a limited ticket release on Thursday morning for all those of you who never bought tickets when you had the chance — and weren't holding 2020 tickets that you never got to use.

Thursday, September 16 at 10 a.m. is the moment to grab a single-day or three-day ticket for this year's Outside Lands, which is happening in Golden Gate Park on Halloween weekend, October 29 to 31. Promoters Another Planet Entertainment and SuperFly made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

ranger dave will be releasing a limited number of 3-day and single day GA tickets, tomorrow 9/16 at 10am pt! halloween in golden gate park awaits you 🎃🎟️ pic.twitter.com/dQDdmKevMy — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) September 15, 2021

Reflecting the enormous hunger to get back to music festivals for many fans, the last ticket sales went fast, with single-day tickets selling out in two hours back in April.

Some smaller number of fans snagged tickets during the "Eager Beaver" sale that took place in March 2020, just five days before the entire state went into a COVID lockdown that would go on, in various forms, for the next fifteen months. The organizers made the good (and likely profitable?) decision to put on a virtual three-day fest last August, dubbed Inside Lands, on Twitch, which allowed them to re-air some greatest-hits performances from past years, give some work to artists, and take in some sponsorship dollars.

When the actual festival was canceled last year, the initial intention was to be back in Golden Gate Park in August 2021 — but they wisely moved the date further out to October back in March, having the foresight to see that a COVID variant or some upsurge might derail an August plan, which it very well might have. (The city may have also forced their hand with the dates.)

This year's lineup is mostly the same as the one announced for August 2020, with headliners The Strokes, Lizzo, and Tame Impala. Some acts, like Beach House and Big Thief, bowed out of the fest, and few have been added, including KAYTRANADA, Bartees Strange, and Flo Milli.

As announced last month, Outside Lands will be requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test for entry. Three-day ticket holders who are not vaccinated will have to be tested on Thursday, October 28 or Friday, October 29 to be allowed in. And no, they won't be accepting at-home tests or rapid tests that you carry to the gates with you.

And masks will be encouraged at the festival... but will anyone really wear them? Maybe when they're packed in near the front of the Twin Peaks Stage.

Photo: Karl Walter/Getty Images