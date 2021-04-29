Earlier this week we got the day-to-day lineups for this year's Outside Lands, which is happening over Halloween weekend instead of in August. And today at 10 a.m. the single-day tickets went on sale — and they went fast.

People are clearly jonesing for going back to normal and attending music festivals — and even though the CDC still wants you to wear a mask at a crowded outdoor event, an outdoor concert is starting to look pretty safe, especially if you're fully vaccinated. And there's no better proof that events of all kinds are going to sell fast than today's sale of Outside Lands single-day tickets, as the Chronicle is reporting.

There were apparently widespread glitches with the ticketing system, but still the general admission and VIP tickets for October 29, 30, and 31 all sold out before noon. Three-day tickets were all sold out a while ago.

ranger dave is grateful for the outside lands community! we are completely sold out of all ga and vip tickets. pic.twitter.com/KWVNGYrU2i — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 29, 2021

Now, all that's left are three-day ultra-VIP tickets, referred to as Golden Gate Club tickets, which are selling for $4,000 apiece.

"As witnessed by such a quick sell-out, it’s clear that there is incredible demand from our festival fans," said Allen Scott, president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, in a statement to the Chronicle. "Response has been off the charts and we are thrilled there are so many festival-goers ready to commit to and are just as excited as we are about Outside Lands returning Halloween weekend."

As noted earlier this week, The Strokes are headlining the first night of Outside Lands on October 29, alongside Tyler the Creator. Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, and Young Thug will headline on Saturday, October 30; and Tame Impala, J Balvin, Rufus Du Sol, and Kehlani headline on Halloween Sunday.