San Francisco native Betty Ong was a flight attendant on the first plane that crashed into the World Trade Center and is forever remembered for her heroism today; there are more than a few events today being held (both IRL and virtually) to honor the day; these photos from a Bay Area News Group photojournalist who was on-scene to capture the catastrophe are just a spine-chilling as when they were released two decades ago. [KTVU/KPIX/Mercury News] In case you haven't heard yet: Time Out released their World Best Cities list this week — which put San Francisco at the top of it. [Time Out]

A woman spotted a mountain lion on the UC Santa Cruz campus and is warning people to keep their guards up around the area. [Chronicle]

Amid the uproar spurred by Apple removing a large homeless camp off its grounds, HomeFirst, a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit, is helping displaced people find shelter and services. [San Jose Spotlight]

A new hair removal salon, European Wax Center, has been proposed to take over the former Fidelity National Title at 2241 Market Street in the Castro. [Hoodline]

Treat yourself to "dreamy" pork chops and this burger-turned-hot-dog thing this weekend. [Eater SF]

Reforestation isn't as straightforward as it may seem... and it’s why there's debate as to whether or not tree plantations should actually count toward reforestation goals. [Mongabay]

Take this weekend to check out some of the best corners San Francisco has to offer (or maybe just simply go off and find a new one you've yet to acquaint yourself with). [The Bold Italic]

Photo: Flags and flowers adorn the names of the victims of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, during a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Craig Ruttle-Pool/Getty Images)