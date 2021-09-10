- In a trickle-down from upper management, staff at the SF Weekly were alerted today that the paper will be going out of print at the end of the month. The news of yet another local journalism outlet effectively shutting down, with no date given to when the newspaper could potentially be revived, comes amid a decade that's seen other Bay Area papers either become absorbed into larger outlets or have folded altogether; last year, the SF Examiner was purchased by real estate investor Clint Reilly who, too, got the SF Weekly in that transaction; Reilly told the SF Chronicle that acquiring the SF Weekly was essentially a “stocking stuffer," perhaps foreshadowing events to come. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- For $1K a month, some SF residents have taken up a civic hobby: cleaning up San Francisco streets littered with trash (and God knows what else). Clean Streets, the pandemic-born Mission District organization, was created by locals of the neighborhood who put their own money upfront to help keep their neighborhood decently kept; City-funded SF Public Works, however, has around $350M behind it to do these exact things but has spectacularly failed in executing them as of late. [Mission Local]
- Apple's ongoing tug-of-war with a homeless camp on its 55-acre property in Silicon Valley has now resulted in a relocation of those people who resided in that community, which has upset neighbors. [Hoodline]
- In an unfortunately all too familiar narrative spun these days, doctors at Sutter Health hospitals continue describing accounts of COVID-19 patients held in ICUs pleading and begging for a vaccine, even though it’s too late at that point to aid in their recovery. [ABC7]
- Joining the likes of San Francisco and Oakland: San Jose is expected to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for City employees. [KRON4]
- The Castro's Weaver's Coffee & Tea has permanently closed at 2301 Market Street, leaving the ground floor space inside the Fitness SF building vacant. [Hoodline]
- Speaking of caffeine: We'll let you decide whether or not some of these coffee shps belong on a Best of San Francisco list. [Eater SF]
- The CDC released a new collection of research that shows unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who've been vaccinated against the disease. [New York Times]
- Here's the first public look into a U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan after being screened and vetted; the country's refugees held any one of the eight military bases — including a base in El Paso, Texas — where they are temporarily housed and given aid. [Associated Press]
