- The "Vote No on the Recall" rally that VP Kamala Harris is attending is happening in San Leandro today, and Newsom will be there. The original planned rally, before Harris had to back out two weeks ago, was at the Cow Palace. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- Opening statements in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes begin today in federal court in San Jose, and we're likely to get a better sense of where this trial will go. We know that defense attorneys plan to shift blame for the fraud to Holmes's codefendant and former boyfriend Sunny Balwani, who'll be tried separately, but it is a rare case in which abuse is being cited as a factor in a fraud scheme. [CBS SF]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a new law that will criminalize the sale or possession of a "ghost gun." The supes voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the legislation, which will make the possession or selling of one of these untraceable weapons punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or jail time. [Examiner]
- Marin County officials have been investigating 71 COVID cases among schoolchildren, and they say they believe that only four of those were likely in-school transmissions — the rest occurred at home or in extracurricular activities. [Bay Area News Group]
- Santa Clara County residents are about 10% shy of the 15% emergency water conservation goal set by the water district earlier this summer. [Mercury News]
- A terminally ill 20-year-old man married his high-school sweetheart in San Francisco on Tuesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland Police Union continues to go to war with the city council over the shortage of officers in the OPD at a time of escalating homicides. [KRON4]
- A 7.1M earthquake struck Acapulco on Tuesday night, and the shaking was felt over 200 miles away in Mexico City. [New York Times]
Top image: Newsom speaks during a "Vote No" get out the vote tour campaign stop at Mission Language and Vocational School on September 07, 2021 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)