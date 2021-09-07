Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to California this week to give a boost to the "No" campaign in the gubernatorial recall, and President Joe Biden is planning to do the same early next week.

Election day for the recall is a week from today, on September 14, and it looks like Biden will be making a last-minute stop to help out Newsom on behalf of the Democratic Party. Often talked about as a presidential hopeful himself in years' past, Newsom appears to have gained an advantage among voters in recent weeks, according to at least one poll, but plenty of voters are still ignoring the recall or aren't aware how close we are to having a loony Republican in the governor's office.

CNN reports that Biden will travel to California "early next week" — which may mean Sunday or Monday? — per a statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki added that more details on the trip are set to be revealed later today.

Harris is headed to her home state tomorrow (Wednesday), though it's not clear if she'll be attending a rally at the Cow Palace in Daly City, as was planned two weeks ago. That rally was canceled along with Harris's trip to the Bay Area in the wake of the August 26th ISIS-K attack on the airport in Kabul. That attack killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan citizens, and Harris headed back to D.C.

In recent days, as CNN notes, other high-profile Democrats have been in California stumping for the "No" campaign, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren — who shot a TV spot last month as well — and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Today, Biden was visiting flood-devastated areas in New York and New Jersey, where upwards of 41 people lost their lives during heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Ida last week.

Related: Original Organizer of Newsom Recall Effort Now Has COVID

Top image: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he departs the White House on September 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to New Jersey and New York to tour storm damage from Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)