- A tragic accident happened in Discovery Bay over the weekend when a grandmother was struck and killed by a golf cart being driven by her 8-year-old grandson. The boy was backing the cart out of a garage at the woman's instruction, but he hit the accelerator by accident and fatally wounded her. [CBS SF]
- There's been a new COVID outbreak at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The outbreak, involving 44 inmates and 10 staff, highlights how many staff and inmates remain unvaccinated. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to rally more Latinx voters to go to the polls or mail in ballots in the recall. [Chronicle]
- While on trial for fraud, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly living in a home on the Green Gables Estate in Woodside, which recently hit the market for $135 million. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa County is sounding alarm bells after it recently saw two of its biggest weekly COVID death tolls in the pandemic. [Bay City News]
- Supervisor Aaron Peskin is once again calling for a public hearing on the accelerated sinking of Millennium Tower, calling it "alarming." [SF Business Times]
- A 40-year-old mother was arrested in Stockton after leaving three young girls locked in a hot car in a store parking lot. [Bay City News]
- Two Bay Area kids, 6-year-old Sofia Chavez and her 9-year-old brother Nico, talk about taking part in the Pfizer clinical trial of the COVID vaccine for kids aged 5-12 at Stanford. [KTVU]
- An opera singer, bass Soloman Howard, proposed marriage to soprano Ailyn Pérez during the curtain call of Sunday's final performance of Puccini's Tosca at San Francisco Opera. [Chronicle]
