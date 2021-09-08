A 35-year-old man who claims to have been a bystander on a sidewalk was struck by a bullet early Tuesday in the area of Mission and Erie Streets.

The man said he was on the sidewalk when he heard shots fired, and then realized he was struck and wounded, as Bay City News reports. The nature of his injuries have not been released, and nor has any description of a suspect vehicle, a sedan, that the victim said he saw fleeing the scene.

That shooting followed another on Monday morning, Labor Day, when a 29-year-old man was shot and wounded on the 400 block of Jones Street in the Tenderloin. Per Bay City News, the man was in an argument with four suspects, one of whom pulled a gun and shot him.

On Saturday, San Francisco recorded its 30th homicide of the year, though details released by the SFPD remain few. All that's been released is that a person was killed around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue, in Hunters Point neighborhood. No further information about the incident, cause of death, or the victim was made available.

Photo: Getty Images