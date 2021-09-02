As firefighters continue battling the Caldor Fire, one new containment measure is being thought of: to merge it with the Tamarack Fire. Because the latter fire is a "fresh burn," Eric Schwab, an operations section chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, says "whatever portion we get turned into it, that basically stops the spread of the fire" and that it's "a very valid tactic that we’re actively trying to do.” [LA Times/SF Chronicle]

Fairyland in Oakland turned 71 years old today. The beloved children's theme park—which was on the verge of closing due to pandemic-caused financial shortcomings— opened to the public at 699 Bellevue Avenue on September 2, 1950. [Twitter]

Situ at SFMOMA officially closed today. [Chronicle]

Following in the footsteps of San Francisco, Berkley now requires restaurant and bar patrons (who wish to drink and eat indoors) to show proof of vaccination. [Eater SF]

The Bizerkeley Food, Berkelye’s first-ever vegan food festival, has sold out — but there will still be two plant-based food trucks outside the festival grounds people can buy from. [Hoodline]

The Coalition on Homelessness will lead a car caravan at noon on September 7 outside City Hall, urging SF officials to keep the shelter-in-place hotels open. [Mission Local]

The City of Oakland is expected to distribute an additional $32M to residents behind on rent. [Oaklandside]

The Federal Trade Commission is high-key looking into just why every single McDonald's ice cream machine always seems to be broken... day or night. [ABC7]

Hurricane Ida has claimed at least 43 lives across New York, New Jersey, and two other states in an onslaught of rain that ended today; the devastation and loss of life sit as an uncomfortable window into future climate crisis catastrophes. [New York Times]

Image: Trees burn as the Caldor Fire burns through the area on September 1, 2021 near Strawberry, California. The Caldor Fire has burned over 190,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and is currently 18 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)