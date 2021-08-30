- The Caldor Fire "let loose" on Sunday and moved about 2.5 miles, and containment dropped from 19% on Sunday morning to 13% by evening. The city of South Lake Tahoe remains under an evacuation warning, but evacuation orders may be coming soon. [Tahoe Daily Tribune / Associated Press]
- A woman walking her dog and two surfers saved man's life at Ocean Beach on Sunday morning. A man in his 50s on a boogie board got swept underwater by a wave, the woman saw it happened, flagged down the surfers, and they pulled him out and began performing CPR. [Chronicle]
- The VTA resumed limited light-rail service Sunday in San Jose for the first time since the deadly mass shooting in May. The limited service is on the Orange and Green lines, and the trains are free to ride through September 13. [KRON4]
- Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in San Mateo early Sunday morning. [CBS SF]
- Police in San Jose shut down a massive sideshow late Sunday, issuing 170 citations and towing six vehicles. [NBC Bay Area]
- Solano County's health officer won't issue one, but now the Vallejo City Council is considering a mask mandate, following in the footsteps of nearby Benecia. [Bay City News]
- All of New Orleans and much of the region around it are without power today following Hurricane Ida, and the local power company Entergy says that for some customers, power may not be restored for weeks. [New York Times]
- 46 members of the Oakland-based Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, part of the Oakland Fire Department, is headed to Baton Rouge to aid in the recovery effort following the hurricane. [CBS SF]
- Rocket fire targeted Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul on Monday, but the rockets were intercepted by U.S. defenses — and rockets also landed in a nearby residential neighborhood. [KTVU]
Top image: A woman looks over damage to a neighborhood caused by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in Kenner, Louisiana. Ida made landfall yesterday as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)