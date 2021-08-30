- Some Democratic strategists are saying you might want to hold your nose and vote for Republican Kevin Faulconer in the recall, because at least "he's not insane" and he holds a chance of beating Larry Elder. The former San Diego mayor is pro-choice, and the Democrat-dominated state house will prevent him from doing any major damage anyway. [Chronicle]
- 15-year-old Hunter Diemert of Livermore has been identified as the person killed in a Friday crash on Del Valle Road. The crash also injured five of Diemert's classmates at Livermore High School. [KTVU]
- A 43-year-old San Francisco man, Sierra Sterkin, has been arrested in connection with an assault on a 51-year-old Asian woman in Chinatown on Friday. Sterkin is also suspected in a separate attack on two people in the Haight. [CBS SF]
- Mendocino County is seeing a crush of new COVID cases, and doctors are urging everyone to get vaccinated as hospitals fill up. [Chronicle]
- The 49ers blew out the Raiders 34-10 at Sunday's pre-season game at Levi's, and despite fears of fan violence — following a 10-year hiatus on these matchups due to violence — there didn't appear to be any, but police made 17 arrests for intoxication and other infractions. [East Bay Times]
- Mr. & Mrs. Miscellaneous, the popular Dogpatch ice cream shop, has changed hands and will be renamed Sunday Social in October — though the ice cream is supposedly remaining the same. [Hoodline]
- The New York Times' "The Daily" podcast today covered the California recall election, and focused on how Newsom's infamous French Laundry dinner is largely to blame for where we are. [The Daily]
- More photos are coming in of the damage in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida, and some of the worst damage appears to be to the state's power grid, which the governor has called "catastrophic." [Associated Press]
- The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was officially completed today, with the evacuation of all troops a day ahead of a deadline set by President Biden. [New York Times]
Photo: Sundry Photography/Getty Images