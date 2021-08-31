- That "renegade" Burning Man going on out on the playa has already had one serious accident involving a dune buggy. The accident involved a 70-year-old man who was ejected in a roll-over and was injured, but it sounds like he'll survive. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Evacuation orders in Tehama County for the Dixie Fire have all been lowered to warnings as of Monday, and the the last evacuation warnings in Butte County have all been lifted. The fire stands at 48% containment and has burned 771,183 acres. [East Bay Times]
- Six Afghan families living in the San Diego area have all made it out of Afghanistan safely after getting stuck in the country while visiting family there this summer. [Associated Press]
- Demand for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 — like what former President Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott received — has been surging around the Bay Area along with the Delta surge. [Chronicle]
- A head-on collision on Highway 12/121 in Napa County left two drivers with serious injuries Monday evening, and led to a traffic backup and detour that lasted several hours. [Napa Valley Register]
- The CDC has added seven destinations to its lists of places with "very high" risk for COVID transmission, and they include Puerto Rico, Guam, and St. Lucia. [CNN]
- Alaska Airlines has opened its new lounge at SFO's Terminal 2, in space formerly occupied by an American Airlines Admiral's Club lounge. [SF Business Times]
- Giants starting pitchers Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood are both on the injured list due to COVID-19. [NBC Bay Area / Chronicle]
Photo: Denys Nevozhai