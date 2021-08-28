On August 17, a fortysomething man was attacked and shot near the 800 block of Larkin Street in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Over a week later, the body has been officially identified as one Theodore Tolliver.

Homicide rates in San Francisco jumped an astonishing 31% last year — effectively erasing the years-long streak that saw numbers of fatal crimes becoming less frequent in the city. This month, a 48-year-old man was murdered in an episode of gun violence, right next to Sergeant John Mcauley Park in the Tenderloin. And on Friday, the body belonging to Tolliver was identified by SF's Medical Examiner’s Officer.

As initially reported by KRON 4, three people allegedly attacked Tolliver on August 17, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim; Tolliver later had succumbed to the single-shot wound at a nearby hospital. According to the news outlet, Tolliver actively participated in the national organization Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ)—a nonprofit which connects formerly incarcerated people with city leaders to coordinate resources for people exiting city jails—and served as a coordinator for the organization’s Bay Area chapter.

There's currently a GoFundMe campaign set up by Tolliver's family; funds donated to the effort will go toward paying for his burial costs, as well as helping support his one-year-old son; over $2.7K has been raised since the campaign began on August 18.

Those with information about the murder are asked to call the SFPD's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message. All shared information can be shared anonymously.

Image: Getty Images/carlballou