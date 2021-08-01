Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Bertha Lane in Bayview. Afterward, it was discovered that two female victims were wounded; a 16-year-old girl, who was described as sitting on a skateboard in the middle of the street, has since succumbed to her injuries.

In what's now the 29th homicide this year, a teenage girl is now dead after a spat of gun violence Friday, one that also left a 45-year-old woman hospitalized and still recovering from her non-life-threatening wounds. The shooter is still described as at-large, with no arrests currently made in relation to the shooting; the investigation remains ongoing.

"Officers located the crime scene on Bertha Lane and remain on scene interviewing witnesses and canvassing for evidence," reads a press release from the San Francisco Police Department in regards to the murder of the teenager. "No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting."

Per KPIX, neighbors saw the teenager sitting on her skateboard and hanging out with her family just moments before the shooting.

“I walked outside and saw the little girl and I’m like ‘My gosh, somebody shot the little girl.’ And she was laying on the sidewalk and all her family was there,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous “His dad was hollering, ‘They shot my daughter! They shot my daughter!'”

Both the teenager and the 45-year-old unnamed victim, who's also yet to be named, were privately transported to a local hospital; the adult victim was soon treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is now expected to survive. However, after repeated attempts to save the girl's life, she was later pronounced dead.

It's also unclear if this shooting was "targeted or if it was random" in nature.

“We don’t know if it was targeted or if it was random,” said SFPD spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger to the news outlet. “What we do know is a 16-year-old female lost her life last night in the Bayview due to gun violence. And that’s why it’s so important for anybody with any information to come forward.”

Police are currently asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the shooting/shooter, has videos or photos of the suspect(s), or anything they believe will help identify the suspect(s) is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD." Those who wish to remain anonymous can.

