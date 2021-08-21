On Friday, San Francisco police announced that they detained 28-year-old Samuel Alfaro, who's thought to be connected to a July shooting in the Mission District; Alfaro is currently booked at the San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges.

On the night of July 11, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers from the Mission Station responded to the call of a reported shooting on the 700 block of Capp Street. When officers arrived, a 33-year-old male victim was discovered having been struck by a single bullet. Still conscious, the shot victim told on-site officers he was trying to park his car when an unknown male — now believed to be Alfaro — verbally accosted him; the suspect then soon shot the victim and fled the scene.

San Francisco Police Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect



Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/buQtOcQdJv pic.twitter.com/pM4LaLeYeG — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 20, 2021

According to a news release from the SFPD, investigators from the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) and Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) were later able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Samuel Alfaro, a resident of San Francisco. CVRT and CGIC teams were then able to locate Alfaro on the 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue earlier this week on August 18.

Per the release, Alfaro was soon taken into custody — "without incident." CVRT and CGIC teams served search warrants and were able to enter Alfaro's residence, where investigators located a functional AR-15 "ghost gun" inside the premises.

In addition to being held as a suspect of the July shooting, additional charges were later brought against the twentysomething. Alfaro is now detained at San Francisco County Jail and booked on the following charges: "Attempted murder (664/187 PC), assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), shooting into an occupied vehicle (246 PC), possession of an assault weapon in California (30605(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC), and great bodily injury enhancement (12022.7 PC)."

This case remains active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD; those who come forth with detail may remain anonymous if they wish.

Related: Airbnb Is Suing Guest Who Threw Sunnyvale House Party That Ended In Shooting

Another Airbnb House Party Leads to Another Deadly Shooting, This Time In Sunnyvale

16-Year-Old Girl Killed During Friday Night Shooting in Bayview; Police Still Searching for Suspect

Image: Getty Images/carlballou