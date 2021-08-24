- The Caldor Fire is "knocking on the door" of the Lake Tahoe basin, according to a fire official, and may arrive soon. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for several wildfires burning in California, and the Caldor Fire, now over 114,000 acres, may join that request soon. [New York Times]
- The Delta variant has made it to Hawaii, and now the governor is telling tourists to stay away. Island hospitals are filling up, restaurant capacity is being restricted, and Gov. David Ige says, "It’s not a good time to travel to the islands." [CBS SF]
- The five defendants in an April vandalism case involving throwing pig's blood on a home that used to belong to a former Santa Rosa police officer who testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial appeared for their arraignment on Monday. Two of the five are accused of vandalizing the former home of Barry Brodd, who had not lived there in over a year, and police believe they got the wrong house. [ABC 7]
- No arrests were made after sideshows took place in SoMa and the Mission District on Sunday morning and Sunday night. The SFPD says crowds were merely dispersed. [KRON4]
- A Mountain View couple is currently stuck in Italy and spending a ton of cash having to quarantine in their Milan hotel after the husband tested positive for COVID-19 soon after they arrived — and both of them are vaccinated. [ABC 7]
- UC Berkeley students are returning to campus, many for the first time since the pandemic began, and downtown Berkeley businesses are relieved to have foot traffic again. [KTVU]
- Oakland First Fridays are coming back starting October 1. [KRON4]
- America's tallest man, Igor Vovkovinskiy, who stood 7-feet-8-inches tall, has died at the age of 38. [Associated Press]
