- New data from OpenTable indicates that dining in San Francisco eateries is down potentially 16% when compared to last month. And that's not even taking into account that restaurant visits have fallen around 66% over this time in 2019; the Delta variant’s grip on both the city and country has likely something to do with this — as well as the citywide mask mandate. [Eater SF]
- The man killed in a Portola District shooting last week has been identified. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday released a statement saying that the man killed in a shooting last week in the neighborhood was 33-year-old San Francisco resident Lorenzo Gaines; the case is still active and ongoing, and those with information relating to the homicide should call the SF police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message. [KRON4]
- People met near the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday morning to celebrate the debut of Barack Obama Boulevard, which is around a half-mile long. [Hoodline]
- Make sure to get a bite to eat at any one (or most of... or all of) Oakland's freshest new restaurants before the month ends. [Oaklandside]
- Apparently, the San Francisco Unified School District is looking into spending around $2.9M on portable air purifiers amid poor air quality from wildfires. [KPIX]
- The Pentagon is mandating all military service members be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. [ABC7]
- As ongoing efforts from the United States to help Afghan refugees seek political asylum, the Taliban has formally denied an extension to evacuate people until August 31; about 10,400 people were transported from Sunday to Monday alone, according to the White House — and many more still remain to be rescued. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/DianeBentleyRaymond