- Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating a possible explosive device in a pickup truck parked near the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress. Investigators Wednesday morning were trying to determine if it was an operable explosive. [Associated Press]
- Lily restaurant in the Richmond is resurrecting that "douchebag fried rice" with all those expensive add-ins — but it will only be served two days a week and it will cost $500 now. Chef Rob Lam says they will donate most of the proceeds to charity, after the dish and the Chronicle's attention drew a lot of calls to the restaurant. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco has begun offering third booster doses of vaccine to anyone with immunocompromised health conditions. [Bay City News]
- San Jose is considering a vaccine mandate for all events of 50 people or more. [KTVU]
- PG&E says the power will be turned back on from Tuesday's PSPS to all customers by Thursday evening. [CBS SF]
- A BART problem this morning on the Antioch line has been fixed and service has been restored. [KRON4]
- The same three Republican recall candidates who did a debate in Sacramento on Tuesday — former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and Northern California Assemblyman Kevin Riley — are doing a televised one on KRON4 tonight. [KRON4]
- YouTuber Kevin Paffrath wants in on the debate, and he was offering to donate $50,000 to charity if Nextstar Media and Inside California Politics would let him join the fun. [KRON4]
- Amtrak's Coast Starlight train returns to service today after the Lava Fire in July caused significant damage to a bridge near Klamath Falls, Oregon, and the bridge had to be repaired. [KRON4]
- Demand is growing to approve a vaccine for children under 12. [ABC 7]
Photo: CastroCam.net